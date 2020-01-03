Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of December 30
Ring in the new year with some incredible shots from across the territories, as we bring you the best reader-submitted photos from the past week.

Happy New Year! Andrea Magee sent us this spectacular look at the festivities from Dawson City, Yukon. (Submitted by Andrea Magee)

Here's a look at the best reader-submitted photos from Yukon, Nunavut, Northern Quebec, and the Northwest Territories:

Out for a sled: Julien Schroder took this stunning winter shot of a dog sled team under pink skies on Yellowknife's Kam Lake. (Submited by Julien Schroder)
On the land: George Kenny sets a fish net over a magical sunset near Deline, N.W.T., in this photo by Joseph Kenny. (Submitted by Joseph Kenny)
Warm temperatures have been here for the holidays around the southern parts of the territories, including Alexandra Falls in the N.W.T., where Aaron Tambour snapped this fantastic drone shot. (Submitted by Aaron Tambour)
Now that's one way to spend your New Year's Eve! Andre Akana Otokiak sent us this shot of Brent Boddy kite skiing to end 2019 in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Andre Akana Otokiak)
The call of the wild: Patrick James sent us this gorgeous winter view, taken while seal hunting near Kimmirut, Nunavut. (Submitted by Patrick James)
What's that in the snow? Jimmy Ainalik sent us this shot from Ivujivik, Nunavik. 'After the blizzard the snow becomes like an Inuk on the wall!' he wrote. (Submitted by Jimmy Ainalik)
'Get your own cart!' Adam Skrutkowski sent us this shot of a group of birds defending their find from a straggler in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Adam Skrutkowski)
Bringing in 2020 in style: Melissa McGregor sent us this shot of Lennox Wolki, ringing in the new year under fireworks in Paulatuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Melissa McGregor)
