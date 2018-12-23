Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Dec. 23

The holidays are upon us, and northerners are celebrating in their own unique way!

Check out some creative Christmas clothing and some of the best submissions from a CBC Yukon holiday photo contest in your best photos of the week (don't worry, you'll still get your fill of spectacular Northern landscapes, too):

Even moose need to check out the rainbow. Deborah Peterson sent us this photo, taken between the N.W.T. communities of Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic. (Submitted by Deborah Peterson)

'Uncle Philip came to show me the Christmas lights he had sewn onto his parka,' wrote Joanne Quinangnaq, who sent us this photo of Philip Ugjuk from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. 'Creative uncle he is!' (Submitted by Joanne Quinangnaq)

Another submission to our CBC Yukon photo contest, Corrina Zuliani took this festive shot after spotting Santa at the appropriately named Christmas Creek. (Submitted by Corrina Zuliani)

True Northern tinder! Marie Toolooktook is all smiles as she cooks caribou for a feast in Baker Lake, Nunavut, with the help of some used bingo cards. Karen Yip sent us this great shot. (Submitted by Karen Yip)

The sun may not be out for long any more, but it still makes an appearance for beautiful Northern sunsets. Amanda Castor sent us this photo from Fort Chipewyan. (Submitted by Amanda Castor)