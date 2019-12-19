Your North: Best reader photos from December

The holiday season is upon us, and we're celebrating with a gallery of your most incredible shots from across the territories.

Take a look at your best photos from the past few weeks from Yukon, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories:

A successful frosty fishing trip! Anthony Roche sent us this shot from Bathurst Inlet, Nunavut. 'Around 200 char, trout, white fish, herring and cod,' he writes. 'We've been here for eight days and we'll be heading back to Cambridge Bay tomorrow. It's cold, but we live where it's cold!' (Submitted by Anthony Roche)

A truly northern Christmas tree! Trina Yank sent us this shot of a tree made of antlers in Naujaat, Nunavut. That's five-year-old Allison Yank posing in front of the tree, which was put together by Paul Maliki and family. (Submitted by Trina Yank)

Now that's fully embracing the winter! Brett Boughen sent us this photo from Yukon: 'It's a smaller unnamed lake 50 km south of Whitehorse, reachable only by trail. [It] was shortly after noon in the low near winter solstice sun. [It] was a couple inches of trackless snow which made for usually easy going. Was magical.' (Submitted by Brett Boughen)

The northern lights explode over Iqaluit in this magical shot, taken by Cédric Mayer. (Submitted by Cédric Mayer)

The fog climbs in near Teslin Lake, Yukon. Adam Skrutkowski sent us this stunning shot. (Submitted by Adam Skrutkowski)

A Canada jay, grey jay, or whiskey jack: whatever you call it, it's sturdy, and it just loves the North! Steve Wilson took this photo in Golden Horn, Yukon. (Submitted by Steve Wilson)

The aurora peek out just behind the igloo church in Inuvik, N.W.T., in this iconic shot from Jimmy Kalinek. (Submitted by Jimmy Kalinek)

The -43 C in Deline, N.W.T., might be bitingly cold, but it's also absolutely beautiful. This shot was sent to us by Morris Neyelle. (Submitted by Morris Neyelle)

A picture-perfect evening in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. Noel Pabliitoo Kaludjak caught the light pillars over the community behind an inukshuk in this great shot. (Submitted by Noel Pabliitoo Kaludjak)

How's that for an amazing moment? Elizabeth Blair caught this shot of a great gray owl, or Méddhin, in Northern Tutchone, in the Mayo, Yukon area. (Submitted by Elizabeth Blair)

A cold snap fell over most of the N.W.T. in December, leading to some frosty windows, and spectacular photos. Tiffany Thomas took this shot through her window in Fort McPherson, N.W.T. (Submitted by Tiffany Thomas)