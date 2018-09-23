Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3

Fall is here, and we're catching up on your best photos from the start of the season over the next two weeks.

First, check out three weeks of fabulous shots from late August and early September from the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon.

'Fall colours and dragons in Inuvik, N.W.T. this week!' writes local photographer Kristian Binder, who sent us this adorable seasonal shot. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

Double rainbow! Diane Pettifor caught the gorgeous phenomenon over Marsh Lake, Yukon. (Submitted by Diane Pettifor)

A mother polar bear and two cubs wander along the shoreline near Arctic Bay, Nunavut, in this great photo by Esau Tatatoapik. (Submitted by Esau Tatatoapik)

Now that the long days are become shorter, it's a great opportunity to get photos of the N.W.T.'s beautiful sunsets. Beth Hudson took this stunning photo at Yellowknife's Frame Lake. (Submitted by Beth Hudson)

John McKinnon sent in this stunning photo of the aurora, seen just south of Fort Smith, N.W.T., at Four Mile Lake. 'It was an amazing night!' he wrote. (Submitted by John McKinnon)

A raven contemplates Iqaluit's cotton candy sky. Holly Anderson took this shot while walking dogs in the Nunavut capital. (Submitted by Holly Anderson)

A beautiful sight: Jackie McNeill sent us this Sunday morning view from Schwatka Lake, in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Jackie McNeill)

The Telegraph Creek fire in northern B.C. seen from 8,382 metres. Stanley Noel sent us this incredible shot. (Submitted by Stanley Noel)

The skies over Iqaluit don't ever seem to disappoint. Lisa Bachellier sent us this incredible shot of the sunset in the Nunavut capital. 'It was breathtaking,' she wrote. (Submitted by Lisa Bachellier)

'A majestic husky steals my phone to take a selfie,' says Moses Totalik, who sent this cheeky shot to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. Sure looks like it! (Submitted by Moses Totalik)

We're seeing double with this snap Michelle Parkinson sent us. It was taken at Fox Lake, Yukon, along the North Klondike Highway. (Submitted by Michelle Parkinson)

Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime shot. Martin Male caught this incredible image of multiple sun phenomena, all at once, over Yellowknife. (Submitted by Martin Male)

Spectacular sunset: Olivier Forbes-Bouillon took this incredible shot in Kugluktuk, Nunavut. (Submitted by Olivier Forbes-Bouillon)

The aurora are back, and they're as stunning as ever. Philip Reyes sent us this photo of the lights over Yellowknife's Pilots Monument. (Submitted by Philip Reyes)