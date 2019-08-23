Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 19

As August rolls along, cloud formations, the return of the aurora, and a "smoking" squirrel highlight your best photos from across the North.

Check out the best reader submitted photos of the week from Yukon, northern British Columbia, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut:

A lovely moment in time. George Qulaut shot this perfect silhouette of two young men fishing hear Steensby Inlet on Baffin Island, in Nunavut. (Submitted by George Qulaut)

An inukshuk in the skies! This incredible scene was captured by Ami'naaq Amaruq in Baker Lake, Nunavut. (Submitted by Ami'naaq Amaruq)

Peek-a-boo! An Arctic ground squirrel soaked up some sun this week near Whitehorse, caught in this great photo by Adam Skrutkowski. (Submitted by Adam Skrutkowski)

Sahtu sunsets: Chris King sent us this beautiful look at the water near Norman Wells, N.W.T. (Submitted by Chris King)

The aurora are back, and they are already creating spectacular nighttime scenes. Looee Nuijaut sent this shot to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. (Submitted by Looee Nuijaut)

Inuvik, N.W.T.'s iconic igloo church gets a rainbow outline in this lovely shot, taken by Cheryl Greenland. (Submitted by Cheryl Greenland)

The Discovery Day long weekend brought chances for Yukoners to enjoy some of their last summer hikes of the season. Annette-Marie Morgenweck took this photo on one such trip on the Takhini River. (Submitted by Annette-Marie Morgenweck)