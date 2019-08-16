Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 12
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 12

Caribou, bison, hawks, and bears: this week's gallery of your best reader photos highlights the beauty in the wildlife of the territories.

Life on the land: Angela Tugak took this incredible photo of her husband, hunter John Tugak, and a bull caribou outside of Arviat, Nunavut. (Submitted by Angela Tugak)

Here's your best reader photos from the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon for the week of August 12:

Lovely Lapie Canyon. Maggie Leary took this photo just by a bridge on the South Canol Road, in Yukon. (Submitted by Maggie Leary)
Family portrait! Brenda Breton took this shot of an adult and baby bison posing for the camera near Fort Smith, N.W.T. (Submitted by Brenda Breton)
The astonishing beauty of big ice: David Agnatsiak took this shot of a towering iceberg about 10 kilometres outside the Nunavut community of Pond Inlet. (Submitted by David Agnatsiak)
Frank Hope spotted this red hawk, or 'Tatséah,' on his way to work in the N.W.T.'s Thebacha territorial park. He thought it broke its wing, so he brought it to a wildlife officer. Turns out, it was just a young bird learning how to fly! It was released safely back in the wild. (Submitted by Frank Hope)
Nothing like a little summer dip. Kayla Alison took this shot of some bears swimming outside Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut. (Submitted by Kayla Alison)
Rain and sunshine and a caribou herd. Phillip Aviugana sent this gorgeous shot from Kendall Island, N.W.T. (Submitted by Phillip Aviugana)
Late nights outside Resolute, Nunavut. Rich Inootik sent us this serene landscape. (Submitted by Rich Inootik)
Sunset while camping out at Marsh Lake, Yukon, makes for some lovely colours out on the water. Arlene Ogston sent us this photo from the shoreline. (Submitted by Arlene Ogston)
