April is here, and we're celebrating the first two weeks of the month with a look at your best photos.

Take a look at the best user-submitted shots of the month from the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut:

We get a lot of sun halo photos, but this one is right up there with the best of them. Cindy Irwin sent us this fantastic shot from Lewes Lake, Yukon. (Submitted by Cindy Irwin)

'Social distancing ... 200 miles from anywhere!' Anthony Roche writes, sending us this adorable shot of a little fisherman at Qingauk, or Bathust Inlet, Nunavut. (Submitted by Anthony Roche)

Just because you're doing a physically distant photo shoot doesn't mean you can't get creative: Kristian Binder sent this fantastic photo of Tanya Gruben posing on the ice near Inuvik, N.W.T., taken with his drone. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

You never know what kind of cloud formations you'll find while out on the land. Daisy Nuqingaq snapped this photo of a massive lenticular cloud near Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut. (Submitted by Daisy Nuqingaq)

Some happy fishers! Corrine Boisvert sent us this photo of Rene Boisvert, Edmond Etunga and Jeremi Boisvert, showing off their prize winning char north of Taloyoak, Nunavut. It measures out to a whopping 41.25 inches long! (Submitted by Corrine Boisvert)

When you can't give a good old-fashioned hug, you get creative. Lisa Marie Alikamik sent this adorable photo of her son Linden, in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T. 'He misses his uncle immensely but is happy with these "distant" hugs this pandemic has us all practising,' she wrote. (Submitted by Lisa Marie Alikamik)

Tracks behind me, and open space in front of me. Justine and Roy Stelzig sent this beautiful Northern view to our CBC NWT Facebook page, taken while out on a trip to gather firewood. (Submitted by Justine and Roy Stelzig)

We found the Easter bunny! Well, George Qulaut did, snapping a photo of the elusive Arctic hare while on his way home from hunting and fishing near Igloolik, Nunavut. (Submitted by George Qulaut)