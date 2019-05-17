Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of April 29, May 6, 13

The long weekend is upon us, and though much of the North had to wait for milder spring temperatures, they have finally arrived. Northerners celebrating the season highlights your best photos of the last few weeks from Nunavut, N.W.T., and Yukon:

Sweet, sweet victory. Dean Charlie sent us this tongue-in-cheek shot from Fort McPherson, N.W.T., after killing his first mosquito of the season. 'The family is proud of me and they'll have a feast for me,' he wrote. (Submitted by Dean Charlie)

A sure sign of spring in Yellowknife: Shannon Rose took this photo of kite skiiers enjoying the weather. (Submitted by Shannon Rose)

'Mom? Is that you?' Matt Cook's foxy dog got a peek at the real thing while out for a walk in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Matt Cook)

At first glance, it looks like ocean waves ... but it's not quite that warm yet! Richard Cockney took this shot at the N.W.T.'s Husky Lakes. (Submitted by Richard Cockney)

This time of year, swans return to Yukon in droves. Minnie Clark snapped this great shot of one of them, on 6 Mile River, near the community of Tagish. (Submitted by Minnie Clark)

The heavens open up near Pangnirtung, Nunavut. Susan Kilabuk took this celestial shot of an early morning sunrise. How early? Susan says she took it at about 3:25 a.m.! (Submitted by Susan Kilabuk)

Warm temperatures, but still snowy landscapes: Marianna Berko perfectly captures the shoulder season in Yukon in this photo, taken while hiking on the Auriol trail in Kluane National Park and Reserve. (Submitted by Marianna Berko)

Hunter in training! Lynn Kilabuk sent us this shot of 11-year-old Andrew in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, who has a nice haul of char that he caught with the help of his family. (Submitted by Lynn Kilabuk)

Double rainbow all the way across the street! Claus Vogel sent us this majestic shot from Whitehorse. (Submitted by Claus Vogel)

Looks like it could be on a postcard! Michelle Parkinson sent us this lovely shot of Yukon's Miles Canyon, taken on May 13. (Submitted by Michelle Parkinson)

Out for a rip! Terrence King Jr. is six years old, and he went out on May 1 to take part in his first BKH Memorial Drag Race in Arviat, Nunavut. Juanita King-Kuksuk sent us this great shot of Terrence's ride. (Submitted by Juanita King-Kuksuk)

'Everyone thinks the aurora season was over, but we beg to differ,' writes Martin Male, who sent us this unbelievable photo in early May, taken outside Yellowknife. (Submitted by Martin Male)