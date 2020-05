Across the territories, the seasons are changing!

Check out the best of both sides of the spring melt in our latest gallery of your best photos from Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut:

Spring sunsets in Sanikiluaq: Caroline Arragutainaq sent this lovely shot to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. (Submitted by Caroline Arragutainaq)

'Took a drive between Rankin [Inlet] and Baker [Lake] to go see these,' says David Kakuktinniq Jr. Not a bad way to spend some time out of town! (Submitted by David Kakuktinniq Jr.)

Never too early for some Spring fishing on the Yukon River! Eng Khoon Chua sent us this serene view from the riverbank. (Submitted by Eng Khoon Chua)

The aurora are getting tougher and tougher to catch with the days getting longer, but they're out there! John David McKinnon snapped this photo in late April at the Dr. Roberta Bondar Northern Observatory in Fort Smith, N.W.T. (Submitted by John David McKinnon)

Clear ice + blue lake + flashlight = an exceptionally cool shot. John Ussak took this great composition in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. (Submitted by John Ussak)

Open spaces: though that might be a bit more melted now! Jacqueline Gon sent us this great shot late last month from North Arm Territorial Park, near Behchoko, N.W.T. (Submitted by Jacqueline Gon)

Celebrating in solidarity: this ATV parade was the scene in Taloyoak, Nunavut, when it was determined earlier this week that the territory's lone COVID-19 case was a false positive. Loni Alookee captured the moment. (Submitted by Loni Alookee)

Spring has sprung in the Yukon, and that means more and more crocuses are popping up on the hillside. Tony Gonda memorialized the season with this lovely shot. (Submitted by Tony Gonda)