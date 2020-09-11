Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of September 7
North·Photos

Here are some of the best photos you sent us this week from around the North.

Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca

This photo had a lot of people talking on our CBC North Facebook page this week. Lori Ann Lennie took this picture at sunset in Inuvik, N.W.T. She says she's never seen anything like it. Have you? (Submitted by Lori Ann Lennie)

Mike McCann sent this photo from Ibex Valley in Yukon. What's that white stuff on the peak? Could it be? (Submitted by Mike McCann)
Apurv Patel sent us this shot from a gorgeous day on the Top of the World Highway, which runs from Yukon to Alaska. What a view! (Submitted by Apurv Patel)
A sign of the times. Debbie Tunraluk shared her socially-distanced wedding photo from Arctic Bay, Nunavut. Thanks for sharing! And congratulations! (Submitted by Debbie Tunraluk)
This very colourful night shot was taken at Midway Lake, N.W.T. A big thanks to Kristine McLeod for sharing this with us. (Submitted by Kristine McLeod)
Here is a stunning picture from the Yukon, with a beautiful fade of fall colours. (Submitted by Brett Boughen)
