Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 31
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 31

Here are some of the best photos that you shared with us this week from around the North.

Kristian Binder continues to impress us with his eye for beautiful photos. This aerial shot of Inuvik, N.W.T., is truly colourful. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

Fall colours shine is this week's collection of reader photos from Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Look at that massive and magnificent iceberg near Pond Inlet, Nunavut. Now that's a view! (Submitted by Andrew Tagak)
Sarah Bailey says fall colours are out in force at Talus Lake in Tombstone Territorial Park in Yukon. Thanks for sharing this! (Submitted by Sarah Bailey)
With fall comes the return of night skies and northern lights. These were seen over Sanikiluaq, Nunavut. Caroline Arragutainaq shared this beautiful photo with us. (Submitted by Caroline Arragutainaq)
Another stunning fall shot in the N.W.T. Julien Schroder took this picture at Boundary Creek, between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife. (Submitted by Julien Schroder)
Natasha Lori Curley saw this smiling bone on her way to Inukshuk Hill near Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut. That's a find worth smiling about! (Submitted by Natasha Lori Curley)
