Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 17
Here are some of the beautiful photos shared with us this week.

From stunning sunsets to heart-shaped rocks, here are some eye-catching photos from around the North.

Annie Quvalaaq Qayutinuak and Leanna Mungumashluk Aleekee found a heart-shaped rock last week near Taloyoak, Nunavut. Thanks for sharing the photo Annie Aleekee! (Submitted by Annie Aleekee)
It's that time of year again. The northern lights are coming back and putting on a show. This shot was taken in Puvirnituq in Nunavik. (Submitted by Jolène Rock)
Look at this stellar shot of the skies over Hay River, N.W.T. This picture is on fire. (Submitted by Aaron Tambour)
Brad Aliqatuqtuq sent this wonderful view of summer — Ikirasaujauk inussuqutinga — with a camp in the background. (Submitted by Brad Aliqatuqtuq)
This shot was taken in the wee hours of the morning at the local dock in Gamètì, N.W.T. A magical moment worth staying up for. (Submitted by Allison Apples-Gon)
Kanina Holmes shared this picture she took from the Tagish bridge in Yukon. In the kayak is her daughter Inara Bronson and Joe the dog. (Submitted by Kanina Holmes)
