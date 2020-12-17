Your North: 20 best reader photos of 2020

2020 was a year to remember for photos from across the North. Many of the pictures you shared with us exploded on social media; the engagement was off the charts on our Instagram and Facebook pages. Here are 20 that generated some of the biggest buzz in 2020.

Warm and cozy clothes for Canada's harsh northern climate. This is Mariam Nakashuk, after she just turned 3, in beautiful sealskin in Pangnirtung, Nunavut. (Submitted by David Kilabuk) An Inuk hunter gets his bear. Lutie Kaviok, 18, lives in Arviat, Nunavut. He was one of 12 people who got a polar bear tag this year. His father, Johnny Kaviok Sr. took this photo and his proud mother, Melinda Ujaupiq Kaviok, shared it with us. (Submitted by Melinda Ujaupiq Kaviok) Just wow! Look at the colours on this magnificent arctic char. This is Andrew Bunker taking the day off work in Kugaaruk, Nunavut, and reeling in this beautiful fish. Now that's a vacation day! (Submitted by Andrew Bunker ) When the flowers bloom in Nunavut, they really stand out! These beauties were spotted on the north end of Baffin Island near Pond Inlet, Nunavut. (Submitted by Jeeteeta Merkosak) There aren't many lightning storms in the North, but when they strike they are spectacular. This perfectly timed shot was taken by Sylvia Ekelik on Aug. 2 in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut. (Submitted by Sylvia Ekelik) An eerie shot of a storm cloud at Bathurst Inlet, in Nunavut. Travis Anderson captured this stunning moment. (Submitted byt Travis Anderson) They are delicious and beautiful and northerners love them! Hazel Ajagutainaq says there are "lots of aqpiks at Sleepers Island where we went to camp." This great photo was snapped near Sanikiluaq, Nunavut. (Submitted by Hazel Ajagutainaq) Here's a snowman that'll be around for awhile! Sally Cormier-Ittinuar sent this great photo from Rankin Inlet. She says, "Mr. BF Goodrich wants to make everyone mmile and say we are NUNAVUT STRONG!!!!" Thanks Sally! (submitted by Sally Cormier-Ittinuar) 4-year-old Elijjah Aatami Adla with a giant smile after he caught his first and second aqiggiqs on the same day. A proud moment for this little sharp shooter! (Submitted by Ettula Adla) This is truly beautiful. Shaun Tobac says he took this picture while out hunting near Fort Good Hope, N.W.T. What a shot from the boat! Thanks Shaun for sharing it with us. (Submitted by Shaun Tobac) An amazing sunset over Madeleine Lake, N.W.T. "My fiancé and I just went out on the canoe and when the sun started setting, the whole sky just turned orange/pink. I’ve never seen such vibrant colours. It was beautiful reflecting off the lake." Thanks for sharing this lovely photo and story with u,s Sarah Cox. (Submitted by Sarah Cox) Hockey nights in Aklavik, N.W.T., were really popular this fall. Here's a perfect shot, sent to us by Austin Kasook, that captures the community spirit in that far northern community. (Submitted by Austin Kasook) An aurora over Inuvik, N.W.T., taken with a smartphone! Kristian Binder often sends us stunning photos from Inuvik. He knocked this one out of the park! (Submitted by Kristian Binder) Winter brings cold and beauty to the North. This is a breathtaking shot of the sun peeking at Yellowknife. This moment was sent to us by Jenn Wetrade. (Submitted by Jenn Wetrade) The foxes of Fort Simpson, N.W.T., just hanging out, posing for photos. Thanks to Brandon Buggins for this photo. (Submitted by Brandon Buggins) What did Jason Gendron say when he sent us this photo? "I am so happy for the return of the night skies." We can see why. This is truly a stellar shot of the night sky over Yukon. (Submitted by Jason Gendron) This was snapped near the heart of midnight sun season. It's a mesmerizing time of the year. Rachel Regnier took this shot of Teslin Lake, Yukon, on May 24. (Submitted by Rachel Regnier) Yukon never ceases to amaze with its beauty. Natasha Peter says this shot was captured "up North Canol" during a hunting trip. Simply beautiful, Natasha. (Submitted by Natasha Peter) Just look at this phenomenal shot taken in Norman Wells, N.W.T. Simply breathtaking. Thanks Nicky Lynn Richards for sharing this one with us. (Submitted by Nicky Lynn Richards)