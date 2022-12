In no particular order, here are 22 of the best photos sent to us from around the North in 2022.

This moondog in the N.W.T. was sent to us late in 2022, but it was instantly a hit with our friends on Facebook. Within a few days this photo reached more that 250,000 people. Definitely a special photo that comes to us from Brian Nitsiza. (Brian Nitsiza) Another incredible photo of the sky. This fiery sunrise in Whitehorse was shared close to 1,000 times this year. A spectacular sky captured by Ian Davis. (Ian Davis) Fall is beautiful all over the North, but it's something special in the Yukon. This is Blind Creek near Faro. What a beautiful, colourful shot from Cynthia Dick that was shared hundreds of times in 2022. Thanks for sharing this with us, Cynthia. ( Cynthia Dick) Everything about this photo is stellar. The northern lights draping over a moonlit mountain with community lights reflecting in the water. Simply perfect and easily fits in our top photos of the year. Thanks to Digitgiyáa S. Peña for sending us this photo from Nares Lake, Yukon. (Digitgiyáa S. Peña) This is the view from Old Crow, Yukon. This was taken as winter was setting in, and it sure does look cold and beautiful. Thanks to Georgina Widney for getting out there and capturing this winter wonderland for us. (Georgina Widney) This is the S.S. Klondike. It's a steam-powered paddle wheeler and one of the few remaining in all of Canada. This beautiful photo caught the attention of many on social media. (Steve Wilson) Look at the size of that track. Ron Doctor sent us this photo from Tulita, N.W.T. 'Spotted this huge wolf track returning from a moose hunt ...it was heading in direction of my moose kill site. This is second time I've seen wolf tracks this huge,' he said. (Ron Doctor) If you take a really close look you can see that there are three rainbows in this picture. It was definitely a year of mind boggling pictures of northern skies. This was captured near Fort Simpson, N.W.T. Thanks to Alisha Hardisty-Isaiah for this one. (Alisha Hardisty-Isaiah) This is little Paisley Kanayok from Ulukhaktok, N.W.T. She's so cute in a sunburst parka! Thanks to Natasha Olifie for sending us this picture of her daughter Paisley. (Natasha Olifie) 'On May 25th, My son Peter Ilgok shot his goose and his first swan with his very own shotgun. We were east of Kugluktuk, Nunavut, when he got them. He made me a very proud father,' said Pocco Ilgok. What a moment! ( Pocco Ilgok) A gorgeous cloud formation over Behchoko, N.W.T. Marca Simba shared this photo with us in June and says this picture was taken right before a big storm hit. Thanks for sharing this with us Marca. (Marca Simba) This parka is made from bear intestines. The Sugpiaq women in Alaska who made it say it's the first bear gut parka in over a century. It's made from the intestines of two bears. It's waterproof, windproof, lightweight and durable. Our post was shared nearly 3,000 times on Facebook. (@akalexxx ) This is a sunset over Iqaluit. The gorgeous sky that seems to go on forever over the tundra. Simply incredible. Thanks Frank Reardon for sharing this photo that was beloved by many this year. (Frank R Reardon) Kristian Binder sends us lots of incredible photos. This one really took off when we shared it on Facebook and Instagram. With over a thousand shares and hundreds of comments, this drone shot of Inuvik, N.W.T., had people talking. Thanks, Kristian Binder. (Kristian Binder) This is the Arctic. A beautiful shot of Tuktoyaktuk after a dump of snow in September. A photo that people just loved when we posted in on Instagram and Facebook. Thanks so much to Merven Gruben for sharing this lovely photo with us. (Merven Gruben) An incredible sky over Inukjuak, Nunavik. This lovely little hamlet is on Hudson Bay and our followers loved seeing it. Thanks to Sylvain Paradis for sending this photo to us. (Sylvain Paradis) Arctic skies sometimes look like they come from another planet. In Old Crow, Yukon, Ry Newman snapped this photo when the sun was setting. Otherworldly beauty. Thanks, Ry, for sending us this picture. (Ry Newman) This is a classic winter scene in the capital of the N.W.T. A low-hanging, giant orange sun luminating Yellowknife's main street. This photo brought back lots of memories for many of our friends on Facebook. Thanks to Kyle Galbaransingh for sharing this with us. ( Kyle Galbaransingh) This sunrise in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., was loved by many on Facebook and Instagram this year. Nothing beats Arctic skies in winter. Thanks to Brandon Stewart for sending us this picture. ( Brandon Stewart) A big, bright halo around the moon. This beautiful photo was taken in Inuvik, N.W.T. Thanks to Aaron Nasogaluak for sharing this photo in December. It showed up at the end of the year, and people loved it. (Aaron Nasogaluak) 'Canadian Coast Guard vessel, Henry Larsen, snacking on some fresh sea ice in Iqaluit,' said Tom Cichon when he sent this to us. This photo was a hit on Facebook this year. Thanks for this one, Tom. (Tom Cichon)