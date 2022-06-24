Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of June 19 | CBC News Loaded
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of June 19
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from across the North this week.
Social Sharing
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Jun 26, 2022 8:00 AM CT | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
This is Pangnirtung, Nunavut, Elder Leah Akpalialuk in her gorgeous traditional clothes on National Indigenous Peoples Day. (David Kilabuk)
This is Brandy Inutuinaq and her son Alex traditional fishing with kakivak near Kugaaruk, Nunavut. (Randy Inutuinaq)
Ice fishing with 'steel hands,' said ᑮᓈᓕᒃ ᐅᓂ ᖃᑲᒥ when he sent us this picture. Very awesome! (ᑮᓈᓕᒃ ᐅᓂ ᖃᑲᒥ)
Storm clouds over Norman Wells, N.W.T. This beautiful, textured image of the sky comes from Reza Behboudi. (Reza Behboudi)
Summer sunsets in the North cannot be beat. This is the sun at 11:15 p.m. over the airport in Hay River, N.W.T. A spectacular shot by Marilyn Marshall. (Marilyn Marshall)
A midnight rainbow! This is the gorgeous night sky in the Yukon. This picture was taken at 11:39 p.m. by Jenna McClements at Teslin Lake. (Jenna McClements)
