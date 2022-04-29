Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Apr. 24 | CBC News Loaded
North
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Apr. 24
Here are some of the best photos from around the North that you sent us this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: May 01, 2022 10:00 AM CT | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
This is 1-year-old Paisley Kanayok from Ulukhaktok, N.W.T. So cute in a sunburst parka! Thanks to Natasha Olifie for sending us this picture of her daughter Paisley. (Natasha Olifie)
Late sunsets are back in Nunavut. This picture was snapped at 10:30 p.m. in Pond Inlet. Soon there will be 24-hour sunlight in this High Arctic community. (Andrew Tagak)
This is Kluane National Park in the Yukon. This beautiful photo was sent to us by Pierre Turgeon, who spent a weekend at the park recently. (Pierre Turgeon)
The northern lights will soon be going to bed for the summer, but they aren't done yet. Check out this colourful display that danced over Iqaluit. (Tom Cichon)
Muskox at sunset. This photo was captured in Aupaluk, Nunavik, by George Eetook. The Inuit word for muskox in that region is omingmak. (George Eetook)
Another baby makes it into this week's list! This is four-month-old Luella Gordon-Ruben. She took home first place in the traditional dress contest at the Beluga Jamboree in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Tianna Gordon-Ruben)
