Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Feb. 13 | CBC News Loaded
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Feb. 13
Here are some of the best pictures you sent us from around the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Feb 20, 2022 11:00 AM CT | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Check out this fabulous February sky. Thanks to Marianna Berko for snapping this beauty while walking her dog along the waterfront in Whitehorse. (Marianna Berko)
Steven Padluq sitting in his igloo that he built in Kinngait, Nunavut. "It's fun when younger generations are watching and learning," he said. (Submitted by: Steven Padluq)
There's nothing like the sun rising in the Arctic in the winter. This gorgeous shot was sent to us by Cindy Ningeongan. (Cindy Ningeongan)
The northern lights have been dancing up a solar storm over the North this winter. Here they are making moves over homes in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. (Veronique Nirlungayuk)
Kicksledding in Yukon ... what a way to spend a day! Thanks to Ray Marnoch for this gorgeous photo taken along the Trans Canada Trail in Whitehorse. (Ray Marnoch)
A meat drying rack sits in the cold waiting for warmer days to do its job. Thanks to Jg Akoak for sending us this picture from Gjoa Haven, Nunavut. (Jg Akoak)
