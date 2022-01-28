Skip to Main Content
Beijing 2022
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 23
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 23
Here are some of the best pics you sent us from around the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Jan 30, 2022 11:00 AM CT | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
"A conspiracy of ravens ... I love these birds. They are so tough and beautiful," said Marion French. These ravens were hunkered down, waiting out the blizzard in Naujaat, Nunavut. (Marion French)
Here are some of the best pics you sent us from around the North this week.
A Nunavut Lifeline medevac plane at the ready in Rankin Inlet. Thanks to Dayna Johnson for sharing this vibrant and colourful photo! (Dayna Johnson )
Houseboats of Yellowknife. Brenda Norris snapped this shot of some of the colourful houseboats that are locked in ice this time of year. That mist in the background makes this picture really stand out. (Brenda Norris)
The beauty of the Yukon is something to behold. This sunny shot of Spirit Canyon is another example of how gorgeous the territory is. (Henk Medwid )
Flooding to make an ice road to the mines. This stellar shot of the brutal cold working conditions on Margaret Lake, N.W.T. come to us from Larry Delorme. (Larry Delorme)
Keith Felix Jr. sent us this picture from the Arctic. "Tuktoyaktuk pingos with the sun right in the middle," he said. Great capture Keith. (Keith Felix Jr.)
