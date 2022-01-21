Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 16 | CBC News Loaded
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Jan. 16
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 11:00 AM CT | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Sundog near Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T. This one really stands out with that snowy, wind-swept road in the foreground. This looks so cold and so beautiful! (Marjorie Black)
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
This shot was taken from Yellowknife's Anderson Thompson tower. "Looking out toward Great Slave Lake under the brilliant aurora," said Colette Prevost. (Colette Prevost)
Is there anything better than the beauty of the North in winter? "A beautiful day in Hay River, as the days are getting longer. This was taken at 4:30 PM, January 13th," said Marilyn Marshall. (Marilyn Marshall)
Fresh Arctic lake water by snowmobile in Kugaaruk, Nunavut. This is Michael Ihakkaq and Henry Angutingunirk. They are hard at work, gathering and delivering the water to elders in the community. (Lutgarde Angutingunirk )
Inuvik ... at noon! What an incredible image from one of the North's finest photographers, Kristian Binder. (Kristian Binder)
"My daughters wearing their new parkas that I made," says Presley Taylor of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. This incredible and colourful photo was shared on CBC's Arctic Sewing Room Facebook page. (Presley Taylor)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
|
Corrections and Clarifications
