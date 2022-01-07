Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Your North: 20 best reader photos for the week of Jan. 2 | CBC News Loaded
North
·
Photos
Your North: 20 best reader photos for the week of Jan. 2
Here are some of the best pictures you sent us from around the North this week.
Social Sharing
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Jan 09, 2022 11:00 AM CT | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are some of the best pictures you sent us from around the North this week.
Horses running in Yukon's deep snow. Looks like they are loving it! Thanks to Barbara Gale for sending us this picture. (Barbara Gale)
'-51 C fun in the sun in Haines Junction,' says Lena Ross of the Yukon. A creative, colourful new twist on the classic hot water in the cold air trick! Thanks Lena. (Submitted by Lena Ross)
There's something really mystical about these lights. Helen Sikkuark Niptayok shared this nice shot of the sky full of aurora from Kugaaruk, Nunavut. (Photo: Helen Sikkuark Niptayok)
The beautiful colours of winter in the N.W.T. 'I’m originally from New Brunswick and we never had gorgeous skies like this,' said Josée Hazlewood who lives in Fort Smith. (Photo: Josée Hazlewood)
That's a lot of dogs! This picture was taken near Whitehorse. Thanks to Eric Walker for sending in this beautiful sundog with a couple of furry dogs. (Photo: Eric Walker)
Now that's the North! The big beautiful sun just hovering over the horizon on a freezing cold day. This picture was taken by Sean French in Naujaat, Nunavut. (Photo: Sean French)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
|
Corrections and Clarifications
Related Stories
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 28
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos of 2021
now