Your North: Best reader photos of 2021

Here are 10 of the best photos you sent us from around the North in 2021.
While it wasn't an exact science to nail down 10 of the best, we looked at how engaging the photos were on our social pages and we also looked for photos that perfectly captured the beauty and the people of the North.
The melt came on fast last spring in the Yukon and that meant time for fun! This excellent photo was taken in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Whitehorse in April. You know summer is near when people are fishing and paddle boarding the streets of the city! This gnarly pic catches a wave into our top 10. (Photo: Shawna Kostelnik) Walking down the aisle to our top 10 are sisters Cassidy Lennie-Ipana and Taylor Ipana. We asked for graduation pictures in June and many were big hits, but this one from Inuvik, N.W.T., made the most noise on our social pages. 'Cassidy is the oldest of five siblings, she graduated from Grade 12 this year, and Taylor is the second youngest, she graduated from Kindergarten this year,' said their mother Leah Ipana. (Submitted by Leah Ipana.) This image encapsulates traditional life in the North. An Inuk hunter waiting for a seal while wearing caribou clothing and caribou antler sun glasses. This is tradition and culture and beauty sent to us by ᑮᓈᓕᒃ ᐅᓂ ᖃᑲᒥ. We rarely get photos this stunning and traditional and that means it's a clear top 10 pic for 2021. (Photo: ᑮᓈᓕᒃ ᐅᓂ ᖃᑲᒥ) Richard Mercredi says this writing and artwork has been near Fort Smith, N.W.T., for over a century. He says it's in a good spot away from the elements and believes the markings were made using red ochre. 'My dad was born 1915 and it was there before his time,' he said. This mystery turned into a CBC news story and a letter from 1929 reveals the markings may have been put there by Cree who were pursued by the Tlicho Dene. A picture that reveals northern history automatically gets in our top 10. (Submitted by: Richard Mercredi) Look at this gorgeous atigi and puhitaq! This photo was shared in our Arctic Sewing Room Facebook group by Presley Taylor. Here's what she says about this beautiful, traditional clothing. 'My daughter Hikok using her new atigi and puhitaq (sunburst/sunshine ruff) that I made for her ... Incredibly thankful for the women who have taught and shared their sewing skills and knowledge.' This photo blew up on Instagram and Facebook and deserves to be on this list. (Photo: Presley Taylor) This was a big day for this young Inuk hunter! 11-year-old Myles Kuodluak got his very first seal in May. He was with his family near Kugluktuk, Nunavut, when they spotted the seal. Myles said he wanted to harvest it so he could share the food with people who are unable to hunt. His proud father was there for guidance and support. His mother, Andrea Kuodluak, said this seal went to a lot of elders and family. This powerful photo marches into the top 10 with ease. (Photo: Andrea Kuodluak) We get a lot of sundog pictures, but this one really stood out. It's astounding and made all the more beautiful with Nunavummiut in the photo. This spectacular image was taken near Cambridge Bay. Chanese Nakoyak captured this moment with her daughter Esmae and partner Ziggy on the ice. Phenomenal and a no-brainer for our top 10. (Photo: Chanese Nakoyak) This is truly a Northern moment ... curling with homemade wooden rocks! This image was captured during an intense game in Dawson City, Yukon. Thanks to Joanne Sherrard for sharing this photo that deserves a spot in our top 10. (Submitted by Joanne Sherrard) Aurora over an ice road in the N.W.T. This shot was taken between Yellowknife and Dettah. Back in February, Cline Thériault and a friend spent the night chasing the northern lights. Safe to say they found them! This image took off on our Instagram page and dances its way into our top 10. (Submitted by Cline Thériault)