Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 28 | CBC News Loaded
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 28
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Dec 05, 2021 9:00 AM CT | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Under the ice of a Yukon creek. This cool photo was taken near Keno City. Thanks to Robert Dekuysscher for this one. (Submitted by Robert Dekuysscher)
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
'Fueling up at the gas bar in Cambridge Bay ... took a beautiful photo,' said Niakoalok Egotak. Sure did! (Submitted by Niakoalok Egotak)
Brrrr ... but beautiful! -38 C walking across the foot bridge in Ross River, Yukon. (Submitted by Dorothy Dick)
Yellowknife at dawn. What a beautiful little northern city. Jennifer Zhu sent us this great winter photo. (Submitted by Jennifer Zhu)
Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut. This is a pure view of the Arctic. Pink skies over mountains. 'Its absolutely beautiful. The people, the culture, the landscapes ... everything about it,' said Joey Henry. (Submitted by Joey Henry)
Kristian Binder of Inuvik has been getting some great photos with his drone. This one captures the beauty of Inuvik, N.W.T., as the northern lights dance above. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
|
Corrections and Clarifications
