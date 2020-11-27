Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 22

Here are some of the best photos you've sent us this week from around the North.

Kathleen Lake near Haines Junction, Yukon, with Mount Worthington in the background. An incredible reflection captured by Robert Postma. (Robert Postma)

Northern skies and the wild North shine in some of our favourite photos this week.

Dawson City, Yukon, is a winter wonderland. Mark Hernandez woke up to this stunning scenery Monday morning and just had to get his camera out. Beautiful. (Mark Hernandez)
A breathtaking sunrise over Yellowknife. This moment was sent to us by Jenn Wetrade. Thanks! (Jenn Wetrade)
Lenny Aqigiaq Panigayak and his family found this dead bowhead near Taloyoak, Nunavut. They say there are lots of bears around and that they've never seen anything like it. (Lenny Aqigiaq Panigayak)
The aurora over Inuvik, N.W.T., taken with a smartphone! Thanks to Kristian Binder for sending in this very beautiful and colourful shot. (Kristian Binder)
Sun dog near the Gahcho Kué mine in the N.W.T. Charles Brintnell says it looks like a Star Wars scene. We agree! (Charles Brintnell)
