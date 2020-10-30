Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 26
North·Photos

Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 26

Wildlife and wild skies take centre stage in this week's best reader photos.

Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca

This steller photo was taken by Kristian Binder in Inuvik, N.W.T. Even in monochrome, the aurora are spectacular. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

Firey sky over a teepee in Norman Wells, N.W.T. Reza Behboudi shared this photo with us. Thanks Reza! (Submitted by Reza Behboudi )
This was taken from Prophet Ayha’s house on Wednesday morning in Deline, N.W.T. Thanks to Blair Yukon for this beautiful picture. (Submitted by Blair Yukon)
A lone caribou at sunset in the Northwest Territories. A beautiful silhouette sent to us from Duy Linh Nguyen. (Submitted by Duy Linh Nguyen)
The Porcupine caribou herd is migrating just north of Old Crow, Yukon this week. Lucky for us, Paul Josie was there to catch this moment. (Submitted by Paul Josie)
Foxes of Fort Simpson, N.W.T. Looks like they have nice thick coats of fur for winter. Thanks to Brandon Buggins for this photo. (Submitted by Brandon Buggins)
