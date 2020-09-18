Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of September 14
It's pumpkin spice season, and the best photos you've sent us this week are a celebration of fall colours.

Red, orange, yellow and green are on full display in Dawson City, Yukon. Thanks for sending this in, Mark Hernandez. (Submitted by Mark Hernandez)

Stunning shots of what fall looks like in the North are on display this week in our reader photos.

Malik Petersen sends us this photo from one of Greenland's highest mountains, Qaarsorsuaq. (Submitted by Malik Petersen)
The 4H Club takes a break to enjoy the spectacular scenery at the Carcross desert in Yukon. (Submitted by Myles Dolphin)
This is what the Willow Flats area of Yellowknife looks like this time of year. What a great place to take a nice walk in the fall. (Submitted by Rick Walbourne)
Rev. Jeffrey Mackie-Deernsted says this spire is from St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Dawson City, Yukon. What a lovely photo. (Submitted by Rev. Jeffrey Mackie-Deernsted)
'First time since I moved to Yellowknife in the late '70s have I ever seen swans in the area,' said Valerie Pond in an email to CBC. Thanks for capturing and sharing this special moment, Valerie. (Submitted by Valerie Pond)
