Here are some of your best photos of the past week from around northern Canada.

We've got spiders, babies and double rainbows!

Sebastian Evyagotailak caught his first caribou! And he's only four years old! His proud grandfather, Donny Kamoayok, was his guide during this big moment. (Submitted by Darla Evyagotailak)

What a great closeup shot of a little green spider hanging out on a flower in Inuvik, N.W.T.. Do you know what kind of spider this is? (Submitted by Chelsea Soneff)

'Two-year-old Champagne and Aishihik First Nation twin girls — Táshea and Nákhela Allen-Hager of Haines Junction, Yukon.' Thanks for sharing this lovely photo, Allen Azreil. (Submitted by Allen Azreil)

So many textures and colours in this brilliant photo taken near Marshall Creek Road, Yukon. (Submitted by Jeff Olsen)