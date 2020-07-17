Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of June 13
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of June 13
From sunsets to double rainbows, northern skies are the theme for this week's readers photos.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
Jay Legere
·
CBC News
·
Posted: Jul 19, 2020 10:00 AM CT | Last Updated: July 19
Stunning skies take centre stage in this week's collection of your photos from around the North.
Cody Steven Mantla says he had to rush home and grab his camera gear for this shot at 12:05 am. So worth it! (Submitted by Cody Steven Mantla)
So many beautiful colours in this picture perfect moment. Thanks to Eric Walker for sending us this stellar sunset at Kluane Lake, Yukon. (Submitted by Eric Walker)
The northern skies sure do sing when it's summer time. Just a lovely photo of a sunset in the Dehcho region of the N.W.T. (Submitted by Eric Menicoche)
The skies up here are big, blue and beautiful. Vince McLeod captured this pretty sky near Fort Providence, N.W.T. (Submitted by Vince McLeod)
This is the sun at midnight on the Beaufort Sea. Northerners truly do get to experience some amazing sights living up here. (Submitted by Louise Flooren)
A double rainbow near the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk highway was one to behold for Martha Blake of Inuvik. It's so nice that she is sharing it with all of us. (Submitted by Martha Blake)
