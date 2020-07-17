Your North: Best reader photos for the week of June 13

Stunning skies take centre stage in this week's collection of your photos from around the North.

Cody Steven Mantla says he had to rush home and grab his camera gear for this shot at 12:05 am. So worth it! (Submitted by Cody Steven Mantla)

So many beautiful colours in this picture perfect moment. Thanks to Eric Walker for sending us this stellar sunset at Kluane Lake, Yukon. (Submitted by Eric Walker)

The northern skies sure do sing when it's summer time. Just a lovely photo of a sunset in the Dehcho region of the N.W.T. (Submitted by Eric Menicoche)

The skies up here are big, blue and beautiful. Vince McLeod captured this pretty sky near Fort Providence, N.W.T. (Submitted by Vince McLeod)

This is the sun at midnight on the Beaufort Sea. Northerners truly do get to experience some amazing sights living up here. (Submitted by Louise Flooren)