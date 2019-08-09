Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 5

Summer is continuing to deliver incredible views from across the territories as the calendar turns to August.

Here's a look at your best photos from the past week, sent from Northern Quebec, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and Yukon.

The sun peeks through the fog over Cape Dorset, Nunavut, in this otherworldly shot from Manny Noble. (Submitted by Manny Noble)

Summer in the Arctic: Laverna Goose sent us this beautiful shot of flowers blooming near Ulukhaktok, N.W.T. (Submitted by Laverna Goose)

There are countless ways to describe the beauty here, but we think Chris King put it best: 'just perfectly captured this amazing sunset' in Norman Wells, N.W.T. (Submitted by Chris King)

Fresh air, exercise, and some great eating. Elisapi Tukalak sent us this shot of Saria and Leela picking aqpiks, or cloudberries, in Puvirnituq, Nunavik. (Submitted by Elisapi Tukalak)

Low-lying clouds roll into Inuvik, creating an eerie scene. Cheryl Kaglik sent us this great shot of the weather system. (Submitted by Cheryl Kaglik)

A Tlicho rainbow: Martina Zoe-Martin took this shot between Behchoko and Chan Lake, N.W.T. (Submitted by Martina Zoe-Martin)

How's that for a drive to work? Stefan Bilan sent this gorgeous view from Arctic Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Stefan Bilan)