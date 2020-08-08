Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Aug. 3

Boats, birds, and big, emerald lakes — warm weather this August long weekend brought a lot of beauty to northerners everywhere.

Here are your best photos from the past seven days:

David Mesher took this lucky photo of a seal motoring past his boat while he was anchored near Aupaluk, Nunavik (northern Quebec). (Submitted by David Mesher)

They call it Emerald Lake for a reason! Steve Wilson took this photo on a perfectly still day. (Submitted by Steve Wilson)

Rough-legged hawk chicks crowd the rocks near Sanikiluaq, Nunavut. (Submitted by Aalasi Takkatak)

These long summer sunsets never get old. This is what 1:30 a.m. looks like in Sachs Harbour, N.W.T. (Submitted by Trevor Lucas)

A still surface on Jackfish Bay in Yukon. (Submitted by Sandy Duncan)