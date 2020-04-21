Young person charged with voyeurism, assault by N.W.T. RCMP's internet child exploitation team

A young person has been charged with a number of offences by the Northwest Territories RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The young person was charged last Saturday with distribution of intimate images without consent, voyeurism, extortion, assault and uttering threats, according to an RCMP news release sent Tuesday.

Police aren't releasing the young person's name or their community, as their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"We want to bring these charges to the public's attention, to show that our unit can, and will, thoroughly investigate this type of file," said Cpl. Sandi Nischk, the officer in charge of the N.W.T. RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

"We hope that these charges will both prevent this type of crime and provide hope to those who have been victims, that there may be justice."

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

They encourage anyone who wants to learn about online child exploitation, cyberbullying and internet safety to visit cybertip.ca and protectkidsonline.ca.