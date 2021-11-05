Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 1 | CBC News Loaded
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 1
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Nov 07, 2021 11:00 AM CT | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
This neat photo comes from Inuvik's Kristian Binder. We often share Kristian's amazing photos on our social pages. This is the first "tiny planet" picture he's sent us. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
The weather in Hay River has been beautiful,' says Marilyn Marshall. It sure looks like it from here! (Submitted by Marilyn Marshall)
Who will win the stare down? Who will blink first? Money on the raven! (Submitted by Rosalie Gatensby)
There are signs of winter in some parts of the North. While there's not much snow in many areas, Colville Lake, N.W.T. has a good amount of the white stuff already. (Submitted by Janaya McCallum)
Pangnirtung still has open water. That makes for an incredible image this time of year with the mountains dusted in snow and the sun glowing orange. (Submitted by David Kilabuk)
Taking in the northern lights while enjoying morning coffee in the Yukon. Now that's a view! (Submitted by Simon Blakesley)
