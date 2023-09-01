'I didn't want to abandon things': Firefighting a return to form for one YKDFN volunteer

For Brian Tobie, firefighting is like riding a bike: once you learn how to do it, you don't forget.

Tobie was one of a handful of community members in Dettah, N.W.T., that stayed behind to help with firefighting efforts.

He was trained as a firefighter at 19 years old in Yellowknife, and was also on the emergency response team while working at one of the diamond mines.

"It's been a while since I've touched those pumps," he said. "All coming back, you know."

In the two weeks since wildfires forced the evacuation of Dettah, Ndilǫ and Yellowknife, Tobie and other volunteers have been cutting brush around the community, setting up sprinklers and testing water pumps, and even keeping a few dogs watered and fed.

Brian Tobie had no doubt about staying behind to help protect his community from raging wildfires. (Submitted by Brian Tobie)

"I just wanted to stay and help out as best I can because I know I had the experience and knowledge of the equipment," said Tobie. "Plus, I didn't want to abandon things, I wanted to make sure it was safe for when community members return."

At the time of the evacuation order on Aug. 16, four wildfires were burning around Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah.

The largest fire, burning along Highway 3, has stayed about 15 kilometres from Yellowknife and has since been declared are " being held ."

The fire southeast of Dettah is about 29 kilometres from the community and is still considered out of control. Its burn area has grown to nearly 49,500 hectares.

"I don't think we're in harm's way right now," said Tobie. Between the work done around Dettah and Yellowknife, Tobie said once community members return — whenever that will happen — they'll see "big change around."

Wildfires leave 'devastation' on landscape, says chief

Ernest Betsina, an incoming chief for Yellowknives Dene First Nation, said crews are always keeping their guard up in case of changes to the fire situation.

"There's lots of smoldering, and with that, the flare ups, so we're never out of danger," he said.

Betsina has been part of a group of volunteers that have patrolled Ndilǫ and Dettah. Part of that job, he said, also means "keeping our spirits up."

Betsina said the wildfires have left "devastation" on the landscape within the First Nation's traditional territory.

From berry picking areas to burial sites, Betsina said YKDFN will assess what the fires have burned. He also expects significant changes for animals.

Yellowknives Dene Chief Ernest Betsina, seen here in Ndilǫ in June 2020. "There's gonna be lots of changes for our people when they go out on the land." (Alex Brockman/CBC)

"There's gonna be lots of changes for our people when they go out on the land," he said. "They need to re-look at their traditional area, the hunting, trapping, they may have to move on and look elsewhere."

For now he's urging community members stay patient and respect the evacuation orders as the risk has not yet passed.

"It is burning under the ground and it does come up. Where does it come up? We don't know. When does it come up? We don't know."