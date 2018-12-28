Got a Christmas tree to trash? Yellowknife's Odd Job Squad wants it

'Twas the day after Christmas and all through the house, were empty boxes and eggnog cartons, ripped wrapping paper and drying clementine peels, crumpled candy wrappers and dead pine needles, and all the detritus of a holiday merrily celebrated.

As it goes, with so much cheer comes a whole lot of trash.

For many households, the largest piece of post-yuletide refuse is, of course, the tree.

The Yellowknife Solid Waste Facility is accepting Christmas trees free of charge before Feb. 1, but city garbage collectors aren't picking them up.

That's where the Yellowknife Association for Community Living comes in.

'A good fit'

For $10, the association's Odd Job Squad will collect your used Christmas tree and haul it to the landfill for you.

"We understood that this year there was no official tree pick-up," said executive director Lynn Elkin. "For some that makes it a little difficult to get their tree out to where it can be properly recycled."

The association saw an opportunity and grabbed it by the antlers.

"We have folks that are looking for temporary work, and they're all folks that have a disability of some kind, and it seemed like a good fit to have those folks earn some money," said Elkin.

Between Jan. 2 and 31, Yellowknife residents with a tree to dispose of can book a time with the squad to have their conifer collected.

The Odd Job Squad started about 10 months ago. It provides one-off employment opportunities to people who identify as having a disability.

Lots of odd jobs to do

The squad's jobs are typically those that take a few hours or days of work.

"It might be helping clean the yard a little bit," said Elkin. "It might be helping take down Christmas decorations. It might be helping clean out a garage. It could be any kind of temporary work that someone needs done."

Squad members have done a fair amount of snow shovelling this year, she said.

As far as we can tell, it's positive because they keep coming back and looking for work. - Lynn Elkin, executive director of Yellowknife Association for Community Living

The association plays middleman, connecting squad members with households or employers who need workers and are willing to pay minimum wage or higher.

The initiative has gone well so far, said Elkin.

"The guys that are doing it seem to like the work and it lets them try different things and get them back into earning a wage," she said.

Right now the squad has about six regulars and others who drop in from time to time, said Elkin.

"As far as we can tell, it's positive because they keep coming back and looking for work," she said.

Elkin said the squad is welcoming new job offers.

People wishing to be saved a trip to the dump can arrange for the Odd Job Squad to pick up their trees by calling 920-2644 on Jan. 2, or by emailing info@ykacl.ca.