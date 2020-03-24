The board of Yellowknife Education District No. 1 has voted to close schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The motion was passed on Tuesday during a special meeting of the board.

In a newsletter, the board says it will follow future recommendations of the territory's chief public health officer, and will work in co-ordination with the territory's Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) in order to provide "whatever assistance may be necessary to support the broader effort to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The newsletter says the board is currently focused on contingency planning, staff wellness and protecting families in the community, and will make further announcements regarding lesson planning for teachers and share more information with parents later.

The territorial government had previously recommended schools close until after Easter Monday on April 13. All school boards complied with the recommendation.

In an email to teachers obtained by CBC News, YK1 communications advisor Mike Gibbins says that the board has a call scheduled Tuesday evening with Education Minister R.J. Simpson and other district education authority chairs across the territory.

"His recommendation will be for all other N.W.T. boards to follow suit, and they will," the email reads.

Teachers may volunteer in COVID-19 response: union

In an email sent out Monday to teachers and obtained by CBC, Northwest Territories Teachers' Association (NWTTA) president Fraser Oliver echoed that Simpson planned to recommend to all boards in the territory that schools be closed until the end of June.

In a meeting Sunday, Oliver said, "all superintendents, [Department of Education] and NWTTA agreed that at this point for the greater good of citizens of the N.W.T., schools should be closed until the end of the year," according to the email.

The update to union members advises staff not to focus on online lesson planning or preparing educational packages to go home with students, but instead to "look after your own families first, your colleagues, and the most vulnerable members of your school communities."

The email also noted that teachers may be asked to volunteer to help assist the territory's response to COVID-19 in the coming weeks, with tasks including assisting medical care workers, making meals, or delivering supplies.