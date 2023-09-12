All YK1 school buses to operate on 1st day of school

All 12 YK1 school bus routes will be up and running when students return to the classroom on Thursday, according to school superintendent and CEO Jameel Aziz.

But in a letter addressed to families, students and staff, Aziz warned that the processing and issuing of bus passes has been delayed by three weeks and will not be completed by Sept. 14.

Students who have bus passes from last year will be able to board the bus with last year's pass for a period of one month while the new passes are processed, Aziz wrote in the letter.

Aziz reminded motorists, meanwhile, to be careful on the roads as children return to classrooms; to watch for children walking, running, and cycling; and to show caution in school zones.

The Yellowknife school district struggled early this year with bus cancellations due to driver shortages.

CBC is seeking clarification of whether students without bus passes from last year will be able to use the service.