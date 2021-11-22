'Staffing challenges' force Yellowknife's Stanton Hospital to suspend birth services

Almost everyone planning to give birth at Stanton Territorial Hospital between Dec. 10 and Feb. 21 will instead be transferred to Edmonton.

In a Monday news release, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority said the move is temporary but necessary because of a shortage of staff, especially nurses.

The hospital will still perform emergency deliveries during this time.

The impact will be felt differently depending where people live, the statement said.

For example, scheduled birth in Inuvik, midwifery supports in Fort Smith, and services in Hay River won't be impacted.

However, individuals from communities outside Yellowknife who would normally travel to Yellowknife to give birth will travel further, to Edmonton.

