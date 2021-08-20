City of Yellowknife mulls land transfer proposal Monday

Yellowknife city council will discuss whether to seek a land transfer for all available commissioner's lands within the municipal boundary.

The city is looking to acquire lands controlled by the N.W.T. government because of a "decrease in city owners land available for development," according to a memorandum from the city.

Currently, 75 per cent of land within the boundary is owned by the N.W.T. government, and the city is recommending a phased approach to a transfer.

The city is not seeking out land that is under ongoing land claim negotiations, nor is it looking for lands associated with the former Con and Giant mines.

"We're not interested in any Akaitcho land being transferred to the city because that's not right," Mayor Rebecca Alty said, "We're just at the beginning phase of discussions with the [Yellowknives Dene First Nation] and their staff on this."

Historically, the city has had to seek the N.W.T. government's approval for individual pieces of land, something that takes considerable time and staff resources, a city memorandum states.

In total, the city is looking for the transfer of 4,600 hectares of land, but that amount could change, the memo states.

Proposal is about 'future development'

Yellowknife mayor Rebecca Alty says the city is in the preliminary stages of deciding if it should pursue a land transfer from the N.W.T. government for parcels that fall within the municipal boundary. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

While the Department of Lands is responsible for consulting with stakeholders over disposal of commissioner's land, the city is giving an "upfront" notification to YKDFN .

The first phase would be to transfer ownership of roads and infrastructure, such as School Draw Ave. and Old Airport Road, which the city has built and maintained.

This is what Alty calls "housekeeping land transfers."

In phase two and three, larger tracts of land would be transferred for future sale to residents and businesses to expand on or keep for recreational purposes, said Alty in an interview with CBC News.

On Monday, council will seek approval to move forward and pursue a transfer with the N.W.T. government.

The city is currently leasing land from the territorial government and subleasing it to the ski club or shooting range, for example. There are also quarries that are under the N.W.T. government's control and are leased through the city.

"We're looking to remove one of the leases and just actually have the land owned by the city so that we can either lease or sell the land," said Alty.

The third transfer phase would include some shorelines and vacant lands on the periphery of the city's boundary.

"That is really about future development … whether we, in 10, 20, 50 years from now, decide to sell that land to residents or businesses or whether it's used for recreation, whatever it may be," said Alty.

The council meeting takes place this Monday at noon.