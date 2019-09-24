Yellowknife Centre candidate apologizes after complaint of sign tampering

Julie Green, a candidate for MLA in Yellowknife Centre, acknowledged in a press release Tuesday that a member of her campaign team had been caught "tampering with another candidate's information."

Brenda Kowana said she made a complaint to Nicole Latour, the territory's chief electoral officer, after it appeared a campaign worker removed an Arlene Hache sign from her hall door at Northern United Place and replaced it with a sign for Green.

Hache is also running in the Yellowknife Centre riding in the Oct. 1 territorial election.

"Yesterday morning, I went out for a cigarette in the morning, [the sign] was there," Kowana said on Tuesday. "When I was going out to leave my building at 11 o'clock in the morning it was gone… [and] there was a Julie Green poster on my door. And they ripped off my Arlene Hache one."

Kowana said she went to the building's reception to review security footage, and confirmed a man was going door-to-door in the building and had tampered with her sign.

"It made me really angry that I found this out," said Kowana, who voted for Green in 2015. "This time around, I'm all for Arlene Hache."

Kowana said she knew of at least one other resident, on the building's 10th floor, whose Hache sign was removed. She also said Elections NWT was reviewing the security camera footage at the building.

Latour confirmed Elections NWT was "managing a number of complaints" at Northern United Place.

Green regrets 'any negative effects'

Hache said she heard from two people that her signs had been tampered with. She said she also notified the elections office when she found out.

"I just feel bad because the people that put my sign on their door, they care," said Hache. "It mattered to them. They were really upset."

Hache said she had not spoken with Green about the incident.

In the release, Green said the complaint had been made to Latour Tuesday morning.

"My official agent and I co-operated fully with her request for information," the release reads. "This morning I learned that the complaint was founded."

"A member of my campaign team had acted on their own and inappropriately by tampering with another candidate's information. I neither directed nor condone this action," the release continues.

The statement said the volunteer is "no longer a member" of Green's campaign team.

"I regret any negative effects this action may have caused and I apologize without reservation," it concludes.

The statement from Green said she was not immediately available for comment.