'Second-class citizens': Cab drivers frustrated over spate of vandalism, slow police response

Yellowknife cab drivers say a spate of vandalism has left them with smashed windows, slashed car seats, lost wages and rising fear for their personal safety.

Some vehicle are out of commission, whiles others have plastic sheeting for windows so they can continue to work.

Abdi Hassan has operated his cab in Yellowknife for 16 years. Hassan and multiple drivers describe a slow police response, and he worries that if vandals don't see consequences, they will escalate to physical violence against drivers.

He is afraid that, if his car is damaged, then next "it will be myself. That's the reality."

The driving community is "very connected" so the cost of vandalism affects everyone, he said.

"If someone has damage, the other one will help a little bit, will lend something. That's the way we live."

Driver Abdi Hassan said he loves this city, and hopes that the vandalism will end. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Hassan said, if a driver's-side window is smashed, he would lose two weeks of wages because of lost driving time, on top of having to pay for repairs at about $500 per window.

A representative of the Yellowknife repair shop All West Glass said it has seen a recent uptick in business, with nine windows ordered in in the last two weeks at $490 per install.

Police investigate

City Cab manager Debra Davis said in just one weekend, five City Cab vehicles, all owned by drivers were vandalized, driving up insurance rates that are already as high as $6,000 per driver. (Kaicheng Xin/CBC)

RCMP spokesperson Matt Halstead said, upon reviewing files, police have recorded six individual calls reporting eight taxis being damaged in the last week.

Halstead told CBC "we recognize this is more than just vandalism for people. This is their employment…. It affects their livelihood."

Halstead invited any affected taxi driver to visit the detachment to report the incidents.

"We want them to feel comfortable reporting these incidents to the RCMP and to know that the RCMP will take their concerns seriously," said Halstead.

Police have been patrolling and inquiring in the neighbourhoods affected and reviewing surveillance footage, he said.

More response needed, cab drivers say

Sofian Saad drives for Yellow Cab and said the window-smashing "puts people out of a job. It's very expensive and it's very sad. There is no reason for this."

He wants the RCMP, the city, and MLAs to meet with the cab companies "to discuss our rights, obligations and our safety."

Aurora Taxi driver and spokesperson Mohamad Ali also wants that meeting.

Aurora Taxi driver Mohamad Ali wants the reports of vandalism to be taken seriously, and says cab drivers are taking on a personal cost when their windows are smashed. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

He said that on Sunday, three drivers phoned him to say their cabs were vandalized overnight.

Those are among 16 such incidents affected all taxi companies in the last week, he said.

"It was really kind of shocking for everyone," said Ali.

For many drivers, the taxi is their sole source of income, he said.

"Sitting home waiting for the vehicle to be fixed ... is a disaster for them," he said.

Ali said he called police on behalf of the drivers at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. on Sunday, but by 4 p.m. no police had arrived.

"There is a lot of frustration…. If your property is not safe, you are not safe," he said.

Ali said he received two calls on Thursday evening, and the officer called from a private number but failed to leave a call-back number.

The investigating officer told him she would be in touch on Friday evening, six days after the cabs were damaged

He said this response time left him and other drivers concerned for their safety.

"To live in a community, at least we should feel safe," said Ali.

"I came here seven years ago and I've never had an issue. Everywhere the people are friendly and it is a place I would like to spend the rest of my life," he said.

Ali said there are drivers willing to walk off the job if the police and politicians don't work to protect them, but it would be a last resort.

"Some of the drivers say, let us stop for a day or two until everyone realizes that we are really important," said Ali.

'I feel lonely, helpless'

Bekele's car was lit on fire in 2019, and he has had his window smashed three times. The incidents make him want to leave the city, he said. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Yellowknife taxi driver Damisachew Bekele is one driver willing to do just that.

Bekele said his cab has been vandalized four times, costing him $500 to replace the windshield this month, $500 in October, and $15,000 in personal losses when someone lit his new vehicle on fire.

"What comes to my mind early in the morning when I wake up … will the window be smashed by someone or not?"

On Tuesday, it happened again.

"Early in the morning, 6 a.m., you wake up and go to work and you see someone came and smashed the window and take everything that belongs to you."

"[Police] didn't even call me [back]. I thought Canada was the safest place to live. I feel lonely, helpless," he said.

"We are working hard, serving the people. I want people to stop. It's costing us money, time and stress," he said.

City Cab VP criticizes 'public shaming' of drivers

Kareem Yalahow, Jan. 29, 2020. Yellowknife (Walter Strong/CBC) (Walter Strong/CBC)

Kareem Yalahow, vice-president of City Cab, said his drivers feel like "second-class citizens" because "the response from police is so slow."

He said seven City Cabs were vandalized, including one where a vandal sliced open the front passenger seat with a sharp object.

"The drivers were telling me, nobody's answering the call," he said, and no charges have been laid.

Yalahow said drivers get stiffed on fares, sometimes up to $50 a day, but if they ask for money up front they will have their name and face posted to Facebook.

"Nobody ever says thank you for what we do for the public. One day we're going to stop driving," he said.

Yalahow said he is concerned about the use of Facebook and social media to "public shame" drivers, which creates "animosity" toward them.

"We are treated like criminals. Some people … money hasn't been paid. [There is] this pattern of behaviour of public shaming, character assassinating, insults, not paying fares."

Yalahow said "animosity is spread" through social media — fuelling hate against cab drivers, which he describes as the beginnings of "xenophobia" and "racially motivated anger and rage."

Stopping work is the industry's last-resort move, said Yalahow.

The last time drivers did so, it was to attend a funeral for Ahmed Mahamud Ali, a cab driver killed in 2018.

Close to 80 cabs joined in Monday's procession in memory of slain driver Ahmed Mahamud Ali. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio Canada)

"We stopped one hour and the whole city collapsed. I was in the dispatch office. People were calling me from the airport and I told them, sorry, we are attending a funeral."

Yalahow wants police to help locate the vandal or vandals targeting cab drivers and that it appears police are "not coming because it doesn't matter to them, period."

"We have to go as far as it takes us to get our rights fulfilled as citizens of this country."