How you can cast your vote in today's Yellowknife aquatic centre referendum

The referendum that will decide whether the City of Yellowknife can borrow up to $10 million to build a new $67-million aquatic centre wraps up today, and here's how you can cast your vote.

The city has sent mail-in ballots, but to have your ballot counted, you need to drop it off in person at one of three locations: the Tree of Peace, the multiplex, or a city hall drop box.

Why the city wants to borrow for a new aquatic centre

City manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett said the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool doesn't meet the existing demand from residents.

This year, 1,400 people were enrolled in programming at the pool but 1,100 of them were on the wait list, states a memo from the city.

Grant White, director of community services, said if a majority of residents vote no, the city's other option is to renovate the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool. That option was estimated in 2018 to cost $41 million.

A renovation would close the pool for two years, leaving no indoor location for leisure swims or lessons in Yellowknife.

How to vote if:

You didn't receive a ballot in the mail or need help with your ballot kit

Go to one of the two voter assistance locations, the multiplex or Tree of Peace, today (Nov. 23). They'll be open from from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and have personnel there to help you.

You are worried you spoiled your ballot

Take your ballot to the multiplex or Tree of Peace and a worker will confirm if your ballot is spoiled. Ballots are valid as long as your mark is within one oval and does not cross into the other oval. If your ballot is spoiled, they can issue you a new ballot. If not, they will accept your ballot.

What am I voting on?

Voters are asked to approve the city's by-law, which will allow it to take on debt to finance the cost of a new aquatic centre. This debt may not exceed $10 million.

Who can vote?

Canadian citizens 18 years or older who have lived within the municipal boundary of Yellowknife for 12 consecutive months may vote.

Who can't vote?

Permanent residents cannot vote, only people with Canadian citizenship.

People wishing to vote by proxy and did not apply by Nov. 18 have now missed the deadline to access this voting option.

Still need help?

For further information regarding the aquatic centre referendum, contact the returning officer at (867) 920-5646 or cityclerk@yellowknife.ca.