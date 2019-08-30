Northern adventurer has message of inspiration for teachers

Laval St. Germain does more than just fly in the North, he explores it in various challenging ways — from climbing to cycling — and now he's now sharing that experience with educators.

The Canadian North pilot spoke with teachers of the YK1 school district's wellness day last Thursday about his experiences adventuring in the North and why it's important to face challenges head on — whether it's summiting a mountain or juggling duties in a classroom.

"One of my favourite groups of people to talk to are either students … or educators and you know they've got a particular challenge, and they've got a critical role," St. Germain said.

"Just the inspiration that one person, one adult can give a child can really change the trajectory of somebody's life."

St. Germain spoke to teachers about his various expeditions, including climbing the Seven Summits — the highest peaks on each continent — cycling in the Arctic, and a record-breaking crossing of the North Atlantic ocean in a solo rowboat.

Laval St. Germain is known for his around-the-world exploration, including a climb up Mount Everest without oxygen. (Laval St. Germain)

He said growing up in Northern Alberta, his parents instilled in him the idea that he could do anything he set his mind to.

That's the message he wants to get across to students and teachers.

"I don't have any special gifts and I'm not from anywhere special, but I think that we all have that in us and I think as educators ... they can probably use some of the stories that I talk about and the lessons that I've learned," St. Germain said. "I like to share that because I think it's so critical for our youth and especially for Indigenous youth in the North."

St. Germain said that he spoke to the educators about the different tactics that he used for his adventures, and shared how he "has a real soft spot for the Arctic."

His passion for adventure has also been passed on to his kids.

He said his two eldest kids hold the record for being the youngest people to cycle up the Dempster Highway from Dawson City to Inuvik, when they were aged 11 and 13.

However, he said his eldest son died about five years ago when he was canoeing on the Mackenzie River.

"The North has given us a lot but it also has taken a lot away, but it doesn't detract from my love of the North at all."