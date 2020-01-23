Yukon government reviewing jury recommendations in Blackjack case

The Yukon government will review an inquest jury's recommendations in the Cynthia Blackjack case, a spokesperson for the territorial health department said Wednesday.

"We have multiple partners who we would need to speak with and the impact sort of goes throughout the department," said Pat Living.

"It's not just one area that would have to look at this. So we are going to take our time to look at what the recommendations actually say and how we can address them."

Blackjack died of multi-organ failure caused by liver failure aboard a medevac flight from Carmacks to Whitehorse in November 2013.

The Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation argued systemic racism played a role in Blackjack's death. It took the matter to court after the territory's former chief coroner, Kirsten MacDonald, investigated but refused to hold a coroner's inquest.

In 2018, the Yukon Court of Appeal upheld a Yukon Supreme Court ruling that ordered the coroner's service to hold an inquest. That inquest wrapped up Jan. 31, with the six-person jury ruling Blackjack's death was an accident.

Theresa Blackjack, Cynthia's mother, told reporters after the ruling that she still believes her daughter was mistreated by staff at the Carmacks health centre, but she hopes the inquest will produce change.

Theresa Blackjack, left, speaks to reporters accompanied by friend Darlene Jim, right, in Whitehorse last Friday. A coroner's inquest jury ruled the 2013 death of Blackjack's daughter Cynthia was an accident. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

"I wish they could do more better stuff for people around the communities especially for First Nations because we lost a lot of First Nations [people]," Theresa Blackjack said.

"And it's hard for all of us to keep together and I'm glad my daughter opened up everybody's eyes."

Jury recommends improved services in Carmacks

The jury made eight recommendations. It called on the Yukon government and Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to work together to improve health services in Carmacks, including hiring a nurse practitioner and community health representative to act as an advocate for patients.

It also wants the two governments to offer more services, including for alcohol and drug dependency, under one roof in Carmacks and to review terminology used in medical charts to reduce the use of stigmatizing language.

The jury also called on the Yukon government to offer transportation for non-emergency patients in Carmacks who need to get to Whitehorse General Hospital. It also recommended the government look at adding runway lights at community airstrips in order to expand the hours when medevac flights can land.

During the inquest, witnesses from Carmacks said health centre staff often assume First Nation patients are drunk or hungover, even when they're not. Blackjack's friends and family testified that Blackjack was reluctant to go to the health centre because she felt nurses there wouldn't believe her.

Living said the health department has already expanded cultural safety training for nurses. The inquest also heard the department is conducting a nurse practitioner pilot project in other communities.

'We are going to take our time to look at what the recommendations actually say,' said Yukon government spokesperson Pat Living. (CBC)

"We make sure that [nurses] who go into a community has that background [in cultural safety training]," Living said. "These individuals are there to help people, so I would say that people shouldn't be concerned about going to the health centre."

Health minister Pauline Frost was not available for an interview. A written statement attributed to Frost said the inquest was "important for our territory" and that the government would review the findings.