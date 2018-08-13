Yellowknives Dene weigh options for future of fallen, sacred tree

The chief of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation in Detah, N.W.T., says a sacred tree that toppled over from strong winds on Friday still has its spiritual healing power.

"It was a sad day for us yesterday," Edward Sangris said on Saturday about the tree located across from the Yellowknife River.

"The elders, they came and did the offering already … but they said that it still has the healing power, even though it fell down. Like it's still alive, like spiritually."

The tree is connected to an important Dene legend about a gifted person named Yamozha who prevented a beaver dam from flooding the river and people's land many years ago.

As the story goes, Yamozha used a stick to remove the dam from the river. He later planted that stick in the ground, and it grew into the sacred tree where Dene now come to ask for spiritual, mental and physical healing.

"It's something that's really significant to us, because Dene people have always been spiritually connected to the land," said Sangris.

Weighing the tree's future

Even though the tree has been uprooted, Sangris said people can still come to the site and provide offerings like tobacco.

However, people should not remove the tree's branches or do anything to damage it, he said.

The community is still deciding what to do with the tree going forward.

The tree snapped at the bottom of its trunk, leaving a small stump behind and its leaves and branches lying on the side of a gravel road. (Kirsten Fenn/CBC)

A group of elders who did an offering at the site over the weekend suggested the tree be fenced off so people can continue to visit it, said Sangris.

Others have suggested moving it to a different cultural site and trying to stand it up again.

"We have to talk to the elders," said Sangris. "We still have to talk to a number of people and see what we can do."

'An eerie feeling'

Scott Stirling, who lives near the site of the sacred tree, said he got a call from his father on Friday when the winds picked up, asking if the tree had fallen down.

"I looked out and … there was one less giant tree there," Stirling said. "It was a pretty sad site, kind of an eerie feeling."

Stirling has lived by the Yellowknife River for nearly five years. When he moved in, he saw many people bring gifts to the tree.

Many people were at the site over the weekend, bringing offerings like these beads hanging from a branch of the tree. (Kirsten Fenn/CBC)

When he realized the significance of the tree, Stirling said he began keeping a closer eye on it.

The tree is also where people would stop to ask for a safe journey as they travelled further north through the territory, according to Randy Freeman, who used to work for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation as a traditional knowledge specialist.

Freeman said he was devastated to hear the tree had fallen down on Friday.

"It's an iconic part of Yellowknives Dene culture and history," said Freeman. "Just absolutely devastating."