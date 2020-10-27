'I'm happy they complied:' Yellowknives Dene chief says agreement reached with houseboaters

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation says it has reached an agreement with several houseboaters who anchored on the nation's side of Yellowknife Bay without its permission.

The First Nation handed out eviction notices to houseboaters last month after taking issue with the unauthorized land and water occupancy within the Yellowknives Dene Traditional Chief Drygeese Asserted Community Area.

Chief Ernest Betsina says two houseboats have since relocated, another has requested an extension and two barges, which were being used for fishing, will move after the ice breaks-up next season.

"I'm happy they complied," Betsina said. "It's not perfect but at least we're communicating."

The first and final eviction notices were handed out in October and by Chief Edward Sangris of Yellowknives Dene in Dettah, and Chief Ernest Betsina of Yellowknives Dene in Ndilo. (Danielle d'Entremont/ CBC)

One houseboater who was unable to move when the First Nation requested is "frozen in for the season."

"He asked for an extension and we granted him an extension," Betsina said.

He said the First Nation has the support from the federal government and the RCMP, who would have been used as a "last resort" to evict the houseboaters.

Betsina said work is also ongoing with Yellowknives Dene lawyers in order to be able to act faster if more houseboats decide to anchor on their territory.

"We just don't feel comfortable with all these non-members moving in without our permission. We want the general public to know that they just can't do that," Betsina said.

A 'fair line' to draw

Rylund Johnson, an MLA for Yellowknife North and a houseboater himself, says he takes no issue with the First Nation drawing a line.

"I think it's actually a fair line to draw and shows a willingness to work with people," he said.

"The line has to be drawn somewhere [so] that the houseboats don't just expand everywhere."

He points out the First Nation took no issue with the vast majority of "traditional houseboats" like his on the other side of the bay, around Jolliffe Island.

The First Nation is in the process of changing its boundary with the City of Yellowknife, which would transfer the island to the YKDFN. It's also negotiating a land claim with the federal and territorial government.

Johnson said the houseboat community is more than willing to discuss the boundary change and work together with YKDFN about what it might mean for them moving forward.