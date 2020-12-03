Yellowknives Dene First Nation expecting federal apology in June for Giant Mine contamination

For the first time in Northern history, a First Nation in the Northwest Territories will receive an apology from the federal government for the contamination of its land.

That's according to Dettah, N.W.T., Chief Edward Sangris who says the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) is expecting an apology from the federal government in June for the harms caused by contamination from the former Giant Mine.

A spokesperson for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada confirmed that the federal government has never apologized for the harm suffered by Indigenous people following the development and contamination of land caused by mining in the North.

For 70 years, Giant Mine produced over 237,000 tons of arsenic trioxide, and released poisonous dust into the air and water surrounding the mine. It is known by YKDFN as the "Giant Mine Monster" whose toxicity has displaced their people from deeply valued and respected ancestral homelands, infringing on their treaty rights.

"The destruction of the system that we have always enjoyed is a very, very painful history," Sangris said.

This federal apology would be the first of its kind in the North. To date, there has not yet been a federal apology issues to northern Indigenous people for the role the government played in the contamination of ancestral homelands. (Chantal Dubuc/CBC)

Closure and reconciliation 'finally'

After decades of grieving the loss of the spiritual and culturally significant area, the Yellowknives Dene says healing may finally be on the horizon.

"We're finally going to have closure and reconciliation," Sangris told CBC.

YKDFN is working with Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal and Carolyn Bennett, the minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, to secure a resolution and receive cabinet approval.

A spokesperson with Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada did not directly confirm an apology was coming, but said, "We recognize the tremendous work undertaken by the Yellowknives Dene First Nation on this important matter, and we are now working with the First Nation Nation on the next steps regarding their request for apology and compensation."

"In the spirit of reconciliation, departmental officials and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation are working collaboratively, through the establishment of a new working group, to allow for ongoing dialogue and to address any questions that may arise during the review."

YKDFN leaders and members have demanded that the federal government apologize for contaminating their ancestral homelands that were mined without their consent. They also called for greater involvement in the $1 billion remediation project and for federal compensation.

As early as the 1970s, the Yellowknives Dene called on the federal government to acknowledge the toll toxicity resulting from Giant Mine has taken on their people. In 2016, they were galvanized by a University of Ottawa report that highlighted the levels of arsenic in the water and surrounding area, extending into their territory.

Workers pour a gold brick using a bullion furnace in Giant Mine, in 1952. The unique deposits of gold required that the ore be roasted at extremely high temperatures. 'Unfortunately, this roasting process also released arsenic rich gas, a highly toxic by-product,' according to a federal site on the history of Giant Mine. (George Hunter/N.W.T. Mining Heritage Society)

Yellowknives Dene First Nation CEO Jason Snaggs told CBC that within the past month, the federal government has met with them a couple times.

"The progress is a clear signal of Canada recognizing and willing to move toward collaborating with Yellowknives Dene First Nation to address this legacy which has plagued the Yellowknives Dene for so many years," Snaggs said

He said the federal government has heard their demands and that they are negotiating a resolution. "We are cautiously optimistic," Snaggs told CBC.

Representatives with the federal government are moving forward with a special claims process for an apology and compensation, along with immediate socio-economic benefits, and contracts for the remediation project, Snaggs said.

Legacy of the Giant Monster

The history of Giant Mine and its impact on the land will stand as a lesson, Snaggs said. So too will the apology.

"It teaches future generations about the horrible legacy of the past and how at this point in history, the government of Canada came together to do what was right for the water, for the people to ensure that the legacy of the land is protected for generations to come," Snaggs told the CBC.

Left, historic hunting and trapping areas recorded within or adjacent to Giant Mine, and right, current areas avoided by Yellowknives Dene First Nation for hunting of animals like moose and waterfowl. The Giant Mine 'really displaced our people from one of the most pristine areas,' said Chief Sangris. (Courtesy of YKDFN)

"People will be able to see there's no better people than the people who live here, who will continue to live here for thousands of years, that are best suited to be stewards of the land and the water."

According to a federal site on the history of Giant Mine, Yellowknife's 'gold boom' began in 1935, after bush planes made the area more accessible, prospectors poured in, looking for valuable minerals.

Yellowknife experienced rapid growth in the mining industry, leading to the production of seven million ounces of gold, and "one of the longest continuous gold mining operations in Canadian mining history," says the website.

The unique deposits of gold required that the ore be roasted at extremely high temperatures. "Unfortunately, this roasting process also released arsenic rich gas, a highly toxic by-product," says the site.

More than 237,000 tonnes of that arsenic has been stored in underground chambers where it will be frozen in place.

Snaggs said "we know that it will never return to how it was described by the elders as a breadbasket for the people."

'It displaced our people'

Dettah Chief Edward Sangris said his ancestors described the area with sheer fondness.

"They really enjoyed the area because of the abundance of wildlife, and plants, and it was one of the most sought after areas for the Yellowknives Dene. There was caribou in the winter, moose in the summer. It was really valued. Then came the devastation from the mine starting, along with exploration and development, which infringed on our treaty rights," said Sangris.

"It really displaced our people from one of the most pristine areas."

"To reconcile with Aboriginal People, the government has to understand our way of life, our tradition, and our culture. They're finally realizing it's time to reconcile."

During a demonstration outside of Giant Mine in September, Sangris told CBC, "Our land is spoiled. It's not like what it was."

Snaggs said he was grateful for the role that MP Micheal McLeod has played in supporting their demands in the House of Commons.

These developments would not be possible without YKDFN members and allies that supported and shared the Giant Mine Monster petition, which has garnered over 30,000 signatures, Snaggs said.