Yellowknifers step in as volunteers to save beleaguered Girl Guides

They're still a few volunteers short, but the Yellowknife Girl Guides are breathing a sigh of relief.

It's been just over a week since district commissioner Camilla Offredi went public with her fears the group would have to disband. As reported by Cabin Radio, the program was experiencing a crippling shortage of volunteers even though there was a waitlist of children wanting to join.

Offredi told CBC a couple units, including Sparks and Pathfinders, had been on the verge of closing down.

She said the Yellowknife Girl Guides ran its programs throughout COVID-19 shutdowns, moving largely to online learning. It burned out a lot of their volunteers, she said.

Now, all that has changed.

"We got a really good response," said Offredi, adding about 10 people emailed her offering to help.

"It looks like Pathfinders is going to be going ahead next year. Sparks is still a little iffish — we've got a few volunteers, but that's a tough age group, so we need a little bit more support. But things are looking up."

Pamela Weeks-Beaton, a lifelong troupe leader who has had two daughters in Girl Guides, said her daughters had experiences in the programs that she wouldn't have been able to give them otherwise.

"Guides, Pathfinders and Rangers — they want you to take on more of a leadership role ... so it really helped my oldest girl shine in that way," she said.

Both of her daughters have made lasting friendships with other members, and though the program can be time-consuming for leaders and parents, it's also rewarding, Weeks-Beaton said.

"It's so great to see kids have an opportunity to have fun together," she said. "I would just hate to see them not have that opportunity."

Offredi said they could use a few more people volunteering just in case leaders get sick. For now, though, they're at a comfortable level, she said.