Walking off the weight: Yellowknifer walks 20 km a day to drop pounds

When Roger Fraser's kids gave him a Fitbit for Father's Day, he knew he had to make a change.

"I thought, 'Oh, maybe they're hinting,'" he said. "So I started to walk."

Fraser, who lives in Yellowknife, retired about two years ago and noticed he was was gaining weight. When he went to the doctor about six months ago, he was warned that he would get diabetes if he didn't change his lifestyle.

"I don't drink. I don't smoke. I certainly don't want diabetes, so that's another big motivator for me."

So he strapped on his Fitbit and started to walk. At first he would walk about 2,000 steps a day, and each week he would add more.

The weight started to come off and "I started feeling good."

Now, Fraser walks between 15 and 20 kilometres a day. He also started on the Weight Watchers diet at the end of July.

So far, Fraser has managed to drop 45 pounds. And that's not the only thing that has dropped. Fraser's blood pressure dropped so much that he got scared and called his doctor.

It turns out that Fraser's lower blood pressure is a healthier range to be in.

Roger Fraser holds out one of the shirts he used to wear before he began his weight loss journey, demonstrating the change he's gone through. He says part of his motivation is his desire to be there for his grandchildren when they grow older. (Submitted by Roger Fraser)

'It's not that easy'

Fraser said the weight came off really fast at first, and now he's losing about two pounds a week.

"I say it's easy, but it's not that easy," said Fraser. "You have to be really determined and you have to have willpower to get up sometimes."

He said he's motivated by his family. His youngest grandchild is six years old, and Fraser would like to see his graduation and wedding someday.

He said some of his family members are trying to lose weight as well.

"They say you're 63 years old, I'm 23 and you're losing the weight," he said.

"I said, 'Well, get out and walk.'"

Fraser has about five routes that he takes regularly. He will typically do one main walk early in the morning, and then he will walk to town about four times a day. If he doesn't need to go to town, he'll just take another walk in the evening.

Now, Fraser said the trick is keeping the weight off.

"I've lost weight before and I gained it back," said Fraser. "You've just got to change your lifestyle."

Fraser said he's going to keep up the routine and keep losing weight.

With files from Loren McGinnis