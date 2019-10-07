'It's unbelievable': Yellowknife man joins Team Canada at Darts World Cup
Keith Way is competing in the men's singles darts championship in Romania this week
He's not in Canada's North anymore.
Yellowknifer Keith Way has travelled all the way to Cluj-Napoca, Romania, and is representing Canada at the World Darts Federation's 2019 Darts World Cup this week.
"There's a lot of good players here from all over the world," Way said. "Like any other time, if my game's on that day, I can do very well. We'll see how it goes, right. Anybody can win."
Way qualified for a slot on Team Canada this past June and will be competing in the Men's Singles category. He has also been successful throwing on a team, including winning the Adult National Darts Championship with Elvis Beaudoin this past June.
While he has travelled to international competitions in the past, including in the United Kingdom, he says this one's special.
"It feels great," he said. "To have your came called out for Team Canada, it's unbelievable."
The trip from Yellowknife to Cluj-Napoca takes about 35 hours, one way.
Way spoke with CBC shortly after participating in the opening ceremonies on Monday, and is set to play his first match on Tuesday. Team Canada is one of 54 countries participating in the championship.
With more than 300 participants in his field, there is little room for error. Lose one best-of-seven match, and he's out.
Still, Way has his eye on the target.
"I'm hoping to do really well," he said. "I've been practicing well, I've been doing everything right, so we'll see. You have a good day, you have a good day, right? You don't, you don't."
