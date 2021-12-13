Yellowknife youth centre faces funding crunch, may have to reduce hours

Yellowknife's youth centre may have to reduce its hours if it doesn't find stable funding, says the executive director of the organization that runs it.

"We've been really struggling over the last year trying to find consistent funding for staff and programming," said Home Base Yellowknife's Tammy Roberts.

She said the youth centre — which is the building at 4903 50th Street that is often still referred to as the SideDoor but is now Home Base Youth Centre — is open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m. and offers youth a safe space during the day.

In June 2021, after running the youth centre in two temporary locations in the city for the previous year, the City of Yellowknife approved funding for a five-year lease of the building.

Home Base Yellowknife also operates a youth dorm at 5114 52nd Street, where youth can live and receive support and guidance. In a separate entrance at the same location, the organization runs an overnight shelter from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. where youth can sleep, shower and eat.

Roberts said a staff person "floats around our programs" offering education and literacy programs and another staff person coordinates recreation activities.

Home Base Yellowknife says it may have to reduce the youth centre's hours if it doesn't find stable funding for its staff and programming. (CBC)

Confusion about lease

While Home Base Yellowknife welcomed the funding, Roberts said there was some confusion about what the lease covered.

"It's taken us a while, but we finally got to a place where we know what's happening, and I know we're just going to have to look really hard for funding from some source in order to keep [the youth centre] going," she said.

She said the organization has little pools of funding "here and there" but nothing consistent that will help them keep the hours they're currently maintaining.

Roberts, who has been executive director of Home Base Yellowknife for about a year, said that she "kind of knows" where to look for funding, based on her previous experience, but that it has been "extremely challenging specifically for the youth centre."

She said she would like to get stable funding and increase the youth centre's hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"We would like to have it so that there is no hour of the day where a youth doesn't have any place to go," she explained.