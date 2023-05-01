Yellowknife city councillor pitches work camps as band-aid for city's housing crunch

A Yellowknife city councillor has proposed a temporary measure to ease the city's rental housing crunch: work camps.

"I want to focus on building permanent housing, but the reality is we just do not have the time to wait as we have hundreds of workers coming to our city this summer, and increasing over the next few years, for projects such as Giant Mine," Coun. Rob Warburton told city council on Monday.

"Work camps are the only form of accommodation that can be deployed quickly and temporarily to meet the surge of demand that is coming from out of territory right now."

At Monday afternoon's governance and priorities committee meeting, Warburton presented a motion directing city administration to bring forward a zoning bylaw amendment that would add temporary work camps to Kam Lake, and any other "appropriate zone," and to make recommendations related to camps' duration, public access and security.

The motion was later revised to direct administration to draft a memo about a zoning bylaw amendment, and any other amendments, that would enable the establishment of temporary work camps in the city.

'The last thing you want is companies competing with residents for apartments,' said Coun. Rob Warburton. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

'It's only going to get worse'

The Northwest Territories' housing crisis has been well documented , and in recent years renters have decried the lack of suitable, affordable homes in the territory's capital city.

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Yellowknife's vacancy rate was 1.8 per cent in 2021, down from 3.2 per cent in 2020. Though at least three new rental apartment buildings are under construction , Warburton says the housing shortage demands a swifter fix.

"Building things, especially housing, is very, very hard, and very slow compared to the speed of the changing demand for housing," he said.

In Warburton's view, work camps are the only viable way to mitigate the impact of an influx of out-of-town workers on Yellowknife's rental market.

It's unclear how many workers will descend on the city for this summer's construction season, and over the next few years, but Warburton estimates it will be in the hundreds.

"The last thing you want is companies competing with residents for apartments," he told CBC News after Monday's meeting. "That's what's happening right now and it's going to get worse… if we don't start this process."

Though Warburton pitched work camps as a quick fix to the city's rental shortage, they aren't likely to be approved and built anytime soon.

"Changing a bylaw is very time consuming… this should have come up a year ago to get things done for this summer," Warburton said.

Still, he hopes the memo city administration comes back with will contain options for enabling work camps to be set up sooner.

Councillors broadly support motion

Councillors were broadly supportive of the motion.

Coun. Cat McGurk, who was generally in favour of the idea, noted that work camps have been linked to gender-based violence and sexual violence .

Coun. Ben Hendrickson said he, too, was generally in support of the motion, but flagged some concerns.

He pointed to the " abysmal " conditions reported at some work camps in the South, and to how COVID-19 circulated rapidly among migrant workers in temporary housing on Canadian farms.

He also raised the issue of increasing Yellowknife's reliance on trucked water and sewer services.

Charlsey White is the city's director of planning and development. In her interpretation of Yellowknife's community plan , work camps are prohibited.

"The way that land use planning works is that if something is not specifically permitted, then it is prohibited," she said. Right now, she added, work camps are defined in the community plan, but they aren't explicitly permitted anywhere.

Mayor Rebecca Alty, already in office when the community plan was adopted in 2020, said council didn't consider prohibiting work camps when developing the plan, but that "it is what it is now and so we'll have to move forward."

Council will formally vote on the motion at its next meeting on May 8.